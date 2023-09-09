Community Cares Chest to provide support for area non-profit organizations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Community Cares Chest (CCC) will provide support for area non-profit organizations in Manhattan, Wamego, Riley, Junction City and the greater surrounding area.

Community Cares Chest officials said they are a collaboration between the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation (GMCF), Konza United Way, the Manhattan Rotary Club, the University Christian Church, and the Manhattan Chamber Leadership Manhattan class. The Community Cares Chest project grew from a Manhattan Rotary Club connection with the Overland Park Rotary Club and their partnership with Feed the Children.

Officials with the Community Cares Chest indicated that they receive product donations from Feed the Children and distribute them to area non-profits and charitable efforts. GMCF has agreed to secure funding and community with the nonprofit community about disbursement. University Christian Church became a financial partner through their Love MHK program as a community connection. Volunteers of the Manhattan Rotary Club and Konza United Way host and assist with volunteer scheduling.

To date, the Community Cares Chest officials said the initiative has received over 15 truckloads of free items to be distributed to our nonprofit communities and the clients they serve, providing more than $3 million in free products. These products have included, but are not limited to, backpacks, books, bottled water, packaged chips, hygiene products, face masks, fruit cups, laundry detergent, and much more.

“With the help of the Community Cares Chest, we’re able to do things that we don’t normally do for Shepherd’s Crossing. We have a table… that we fill with things that we have received here [Community Cares Chest] … and people come in and appreciate it because they really can’t afford those kinds of things otherwise,” said Warren Holmes, Shepherd’s Crossing, Director of Client Services.

Community Cares Chest officials noted that if you are a nonprofit agency interested in learning more about this opportunity, contact MaKenna Eilert, GMCF Director of Marketing, at makennae@mcfks.org.

