Burlington Stores to open new location this fall in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Stores announces a new location this fall coming to Manhattan, Kan.

Burlington Stores, Inc. officials said they are opening a new store in Manhattan this fall. The new location brings the total number of stores in the state to five, and they continue to expand nationwide. At the end of the second quarter 2023, Burlington operates 929 stores and continues to expand across the country, offering millions of customers amazing bargains on top brands and the chance to find something new every time they shop.

Burlington Stores, Inc. officials indicated that the new Burlington store will be located at Manhattan Marketplace, 425 3rd Place in Manhattan, Kan.

Burlington Stores, Inc. officials said the new location will allow shoppers to find deals on the brands they love throughout the store. Customers will be wowed and delighted by ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices, big savings on menswear, comfortable finds for kids, footwear for everyone, everything for baby that won’t break the bank, home decoration items that are perfect for every season and holiday, and pet care and toys.

According to Burlington Stores, Inc. officials, as Burlington continues to expand its footprint, they remain focused on finding great talent to join their growing company. Those interested in joining an award-winning culture are encouraged to visit BurlingtonStores.jobs to apply online for a variety of exciting and rewarding positions.

Burlington Stores, Inc. officials said headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 939 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2023, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. At Burlington, customers will be amazed to find their favorite brands and the latest trends at low prices with fresh, seasonal items arriving regularly. The Company delivers bargains at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day on a wide assortment of merchandise including everything for ladies, men, kids, baby, along with home décor. Shoppers are sure to discover savings on amazing finds in stores every day. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

