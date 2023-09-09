Art gallery places chalk around downtown Topeka for public to draw on sidewalks

An adult draws on a Topeka sidewalk as part of the Topeka Chalk Art Festival
An adult draws on a Topeka sidewalk as part of the Topeka Chalk Art Festival(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wolves Studio and Artist Den passed out pieces of chalk all around downtown Topeka for their annual Topeka Chalk Art Festival.

Pieces of chalk were gathered all around downtown Topeka Saturday as part of the festival, giving children and adults alike the chance to draw chalk art on Topeka’s sidewalks. They are challenging the public to color each square of concrete of the sidewalks, brightening downtown.

Owner Alexander Lancaster told 13 NEWS that he uses the festival as a way to spread positivity to the public and for the community to show their creativity.

The event goes from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 9 in downtown Topeka along Kansas Avenue from Evergy Plaza to 10th Street.

Participants are invited to post their works of art on social media using the hashtag #TopekaChalkArt, or by posting on their Facebook page HERE.

Two Wolves Studio and Artist Den is located at 114 SW 8th Ave., Ste. 2 in Topeka.

