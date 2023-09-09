48th annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally launches in Topeka

Hot air balloons can be seen soaring through the skies of Topeka.
Hot air balloons can be seen soaring through the skies of Topeka.(Melissa Brunner/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot air balloons can be seen soaring through the skies of Topeka this morning.

On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 9, the 48th annual Huff ‘N Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally launched in Topeka. About 20 balloons could be seen in the sky.

The Huff ‘N Puff festival continues tonight and tomorrow, Sept. 9-10, at the Mount Hope Balloon Field near SW Huntoon and Fairlawn Rd.

The Huff ‘N Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is an event that is free and open to the public.

All events are scheduled on a weather-permitting basis.

For more information, visit www.huff-n-puff.org.

