Workplace culture gains new focus for health care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pandemic made many people feel disconnected, and that included from workplaces.

A gallup poll last year found only one in four employees felt strongly connected to their company’s culture.

The side effect of the pandemic had employers re-examining their workplace culture.

“Everybody wants to feel like they belong somewhere, that they have a voice, that they’re valued,” said Marcy Lechner, Stormont Vail’s director of provider recruitment and support services.

Lechner said health care is no exception.

“Health care is not an easy profession, and I think COVID brought that to the forefront of everybody’s minds. We were seeing employees who were working double shifts, outside of their normal, scheduled departments, doing whatever they could to help support other team members,” she said. “When you’re running on empty it’s hard to come and provide great care to our patients who expect that and deserve that.”

Lechner said Stormont realized they needed to help their employees find ways to be resilient and re-energize. It goes beyond a paycheck. She said they encourage employees to use their time off, they implemented new programs in resiliency training; they offer education opportunities, child care, and basic needs assistance; and they established a new IDEA committee, looking at diversity and inclusion issues.

“I think Stormont Vail understands the important of making sure we treat all our team members with respect and dignity,” she said.

Plus, there are the little things, like visits from therapy dogs.

“That gives you an immediate boost,” Lechner said with a smile. “Who doesn’t love to get down on the floor and play with a pet?”

Stormont also launched new spirituality support offerings, including the “lavender cart.” It contains satchels, cards and other items to help staff through tough times.

It’s all meant to stand behind the motto Stormont adopted during the pandemic: We together.

“Together we can do what we can’t do alone. Together we can take care of our community, and improve the health of our community, which is our mission,” Lechner said.

A poll from the job site ‘Go Remotely’ found 57 percent of workers considered perks and benefits the top factor in choosing a job. They listed factors like flexibility, family support and mentorship as priorities.

