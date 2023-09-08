Washburn falls to Missouri Southern in week two

By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football hosted Missouri Southern for its home opener on Thursday night.

The Ichabods kept up with the Lions nicely in the first half, going into halftime up 13-7.

But when injury fell on quarterback Kellen Simoncic, the ‘Bods couldn’t close the deficit MSSU’s offense created, falling 30-23.

Washburn will be on the road in week three, taking on Lincoln in search of their first win of the 2023 season.

