Washburn falls to Missouri Southern in week two

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football hosted Missouri Southern for its home opener on Thursday night.

The Ichabods kept up with the Lions nicely in the first half, going into halftime up 13-7.

But when injury fell on quarterback Kellen Simoncic, the ‘Bods couldn’t close the deficit MSSU’s offense created, falling 30-23.

Washburn will be on the road in week three, taking on Lincoln in search of their first win of the 2023 season.

