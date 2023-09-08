U.S. flags ordered at half-staff across Kansas to honor 9/11 victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered at half-staff in honor of the 9/11 victims.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed all U.S. flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, September 11. To honor those who died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

“22 years after an act of terrorism took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans, injured thousands more, and scarred so many of us, we continue to say, ‘Never Forget,’” Governor Laura Kelly said. “But the extreme tragedy of that day is only half the story. We also remember that our country’s brave first responders went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives – even as they lost more than 400 of their own. They did that 22 years ago, and they continue to do so to this day. On behalf of the State of Kansas, thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

The Governor’s Office has an email alert system for residents to stay up-to-date on the governor’s flag orders. Click HERE to sign up for the email alert system.

