True North brings songs from attic to stage for benefit concert

True North headlines an Americana Music Showcase concert Sept. 15 at Topeka Performing Arts Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - True North has been making Americana music around Northeast Kansas for two decades.

They’re bringing their latest album to the Topeka Performing Arts Center stage, for a special benefit performance.

Band members Gary McKnight and Garrett Rake visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the story behind their latest music and why their upcoming concert is of personal importance.

“Songs from the Attic” is True North’s most recent album. It was born during the pandemic, when the band would stream concerts from McKnight’s home studio, set up in the attic of his home. Material written during those jam sessions became an album.

Americana Music Showcase featuring True North with opening act Tim Strathman is at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave. Tickets are just $12 and may be purchased at TopekaPerformingArtsCenter.org.

A portion of proceeds from the concert will benefit Jan’s Christmas Kids. McKnight’s wife started the effort to provide Christmas gifts, including basic essentials and toys, to area children.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

