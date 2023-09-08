Topeka Police attempt to locate Topeka man in connection to shooting, robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to locate a Topeka man in connection to a shooting and multiple robberies.

Topeka Police Department shared on their social media that they are attempting to locate Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, in reference to multiple robberies and a shooting. Investigators believe Isley is a person of interest in a vehicle robbery on Sept. 3, 2023, a robbery and assault on Aug. 27, 2023, and a shooting on March 2, 2021.

TPD officials indicated that Isley is known to drive a newer white Cadillac Escalade.

TPD officials noted that if you have any information about where Isley may be, please contact them at telltpd@topeka.org or make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online HERE.

