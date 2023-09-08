Topeka Police attempt to locate Topeka man in connection to shooting, robberies

Topeka Police are attempting to locate Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, in reference to a...
Topeka Police are attempting to locate Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, in reference to a shooting and multiple robberies.(Topeka Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to locate a Topeka man in connection to a shooting and multiple robberies.

Topeka Police Department shared on their social media that they are attempting to locate Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, in reference to multiple robberies and a shooting. Investigators believe Isley is a person of interest in a vehicle robbery on Sept. 3, 2023, a robbery and assault on Aug. 27, 2023, and a shooting on March 2, 2021.

TPD officials indicated that Isley is known to drive a newer white Cadillac Escalade.

TPD officials noted that if you have any information about where Isley may be, please contact them at telltpd@topeka.org or make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online HERE.

