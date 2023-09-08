Shawnee Co. highlights success using drones to battle noxious weeds

Shawnee Co. Noxious Weeds Dept. director John Landon explained how noxious weeds can be obnoxious - and destructive.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has opened new fronts in the war on weeds - and there are a few changes you might want to know about to help them out.

John Landon, director of the county’s Noxious Weeds Dept., visited Eye on NE Kansas to update their work using drones to battle noxious weeds.

Landon explained how a smaller drone goes up first to photograph and map the area in need of attention. The information it gathers is then sent to a larger drone, which carries a tank and sprays the targeted areas.

The drone enables crews to safely reach areas where the terrain can be challenging. It also keeps them safer by allowing people to remain a safer distance from the spray.

Landon said weeds can become more than obnoxious. Those classified as noxious can be destructive to the environment and potentially harmful to animals. The state maintains a list of noxious weeds, which are required to be removed from property.

