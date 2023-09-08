Riley County Mental Health Summit aims to educate the public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Mental Health Summit aimed to educate the public about community needs and potential solutions.

Riley County Police Department officials said 42 people attended the Riley County Mental Health Summit on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Riley County Public Works Building. The summit was convened by the Riley County Mental Health Task Force. Attendees represented a variety of community stakeholders including Ascension Via Christi, Riley County Police Department, Kansas State University and Pawnee Mental Health Services, among others. Elected officials in attendance included State Senator Usha Reddi and Riley County Commissioner John Ford.

Riley County Police Department officials indicated the morning started with a panel presentation by Karen McCulloh, former Riley County Commissioner and Mayor of Manhattan, Robbin Cole, CEO Pawnee, Brynne Haverkamp, Crisis Director, Pawnee, Daryl Ascher, Lieutenant, RCPD and Mark French, Captain, RCPD. The panel focused on community accomplishments since the formation of the Riley County Mental Health Task Force in 2012. These accomplishments included establishing the Mental Health Co-Responder Program, the Crisis Stabilization Unit, The CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) Council and others.

Riley County Police Department officials said Becky Woodward, Chief Clinical Officer, Pawnee and Shelli Schottler, Community Services Director, Pawnee presented on new initiatives at Pawnee including CCBHC (Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic), IPS (Individual Placement and Support) and ACT (Assertive Community Treatment) teams. After a coffee break provided by Ascension Via Christi, attendees broke into small groups to identify unmet community needs and potential solutions. Major issues identified were the need for local inpatient psychiatric services, both voluntary and involuntary, and for a wide variety of populations including children, the aged, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), the need for medical detox and the need for a robust system of mobile crisis response.

Mike Finnegan, Assistant Professor, Staley School of Leadership Studies, Kansas State University and Curt Steel, Sergeant, RCPD facilitated the morning’s summit.

The Flint Hills Wellness Coalition and the Riley County Health Department will be hosting a local mental health system assessment on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Pottorf Hall. The public is invited to attend. Outcomes from today’s Mental Health Summit and the Mental Health System Assessment will be compiled, and a plan put together for moving forward.

