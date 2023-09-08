RCPD search for suspect who stole generators from Menards in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole generators from Menards in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said in their Daily News report that officers filed a report for theft around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the 500 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan, Kan. A Menards employee reported that on Sept. 2, an unknown suspect entered the business and stole a Generac generator and a Champion generator.

RCPD officials said the total loss associated with this case was estimated to be $2,100.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows citizens to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

