RCPD search for suspect who stole generators from Menards in Manhattan

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said in their Daily News report that officers...
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said in their Daily News report that officers filed a report for theft around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the 500 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan, Kan.(RCPD)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole generators from Menards in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said in their Daily News report that officers filed a report for theft around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the 500 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan, Kan. A Menards employee reported that on Sept. 2, an unknown suspect entered the business and stole a Generac generator and a Champion generator.

RCPD officials said the total loss associated with this case was estimated to be $2,100.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows citizens to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

