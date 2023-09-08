Patching work to resume on I-70 in Wabaunsee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patching work will resume next week on I-70 in Wabaunsee County.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said a project is expected to continue on Monday, Sept. 11 on I-70 in Wabaunsee County, weather permitting.

KDOT officials said additional patching work will be done between mile markers 324 and 342. Crews will be working in both directions of I-70 in about 4-mile sections. The active work zone will be reduced to one lane and will have a reduced speed limit of 60 mph. A 12-foot width restriction will also be in place. On- and off-ramps will be open.

KDOT officials indicated work will occur Monday through Friday during daylight hours and is expected to be completed by late October.

KDOT officials urge all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. Stay aware of highway construction projects by using KanDrive or call 5-1-1.

