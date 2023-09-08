Osage City man arrested for drug possession following search warrant

Timmy R. Hill, 51, of Osage City, was arrested for drug possession following a search warrant.
Timmy R. Hill, 51, of Osage City, was arrested for drug possession following a search warrant.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City man was arrested for drug possession following a search warrant.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday, Sept. 8, deputies and investigators served a narcotics search warrant at the 6500 block of West 217th St. near Osage City, Kan.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated that a resident at the address, Timmy R. Hill, 51, of Osage City, was arrested on two felony distribution of methamphetamine warrants as well as additional charges of distribution of methamphetamine and interference with law enforcement were submitted as a result of the search warrant.

