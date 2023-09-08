Olathe man pleads guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WIBW) - An Olathe man has pleaded guilty to his involvement at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.

The United States Department of Justice has announced that Christopher Kuenhe, 50, of Olathe, has pleaded guilty to a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement before a U.S. District Court Judge. Kuehne is scheduled to be sentenced on Fed. 23, 2024.

The DOJ says Kuehne was associated with the Kansas City Proud Boys chapter and made plans with the other chapter members to attend the Washington D.C. rally on Jan. 6. However, before Kuenhe arrived, he sent a message to the other group members about a potential confrontation with Antifa and BLM (Black Lives Matter) saying “Be prepared not only to beat down but when you do action of violence so utterly massive that we send a message.”

The court documents described the events on Jan. 6 as such:

On Jan. 4, 2021, Kuehne traveled to Arlington, Virginia, with the other members of the Kansas chapter and then met with another group involved with the Proud Boys at the Washington Monument on Jan. 6. The DOJ claims that Kuehne was wearing a ballistic helmet, carried protective gloves, and walked to the U.S. Capitol shouting “Whose streets? Our Streets!”

Before 1 p.m., the Capitol barriers were breached, and the crowd ran toward the Capitol building. Kuehne and his group moved past the barricades and went toward the Lower West Plaza in a restricted area, where Kuehne stayed on the west front of the Capitol for over an hour.

The DOJ states that Kuenhe proceeded to ignore law enforcement orders to disperse. Eventually, Kuehne went to the base of the Capitol and reached the Upper West Terrace, where he entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:25 p.m.

Once he was inside, the DOJ said Kuenhe and his group went to the Crypt where they maneuvered through a portable lectern to block the police from closing the Crypt door that would have prevented the group from advancing throughout the building. From there, Kuehne and the group moved to the Capitol Visitor Center and then left the building through the Senate Wing Door.

Later, Kuehne deleted any materials he had sent to his group from his phone, and the DOJ said the others were encouraged to do the same.

A federal district court judge will determine Kuehne’s sentence after conferring the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to the DOJ, in 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,146 individuals have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach. That includes more than 398 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The Department of Justice has requested that anyone with a tip for law enforcement call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov.

