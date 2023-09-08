No. 18 Emporia State upsets No. 5 Northwest Missouri State

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football made a little bit of history on Thursday night.

The Hornets haven’t been able to beat Northwest Missouri State since 1994. But in a Top 20 showdown on the road, they finally bested the Bearcats.

In a dominant showing, No. 18 ESU took down No. 5 NWMSU 33-13.

The Hornets had six interceptions en route to the upset victory.

