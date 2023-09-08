Late summer heat will soon disappear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Just like the past two days, Friday is shaping up to be a typical late summer day with calm conditions.

Temperatures on Friday afternoon are expected to get up to around the lower 90s here in NE Kansas, with small differences expected across the area. All of us, however, should be within that upper 80s to lower 90s range just like the last several days.

Any remaining haze lingering in the area should be gone by daybreak this morning, and we should enjoy a much higher air quality alongside these drier conditions and typical temperatures.

Rain chances remain low over the next two days, though Friday morning has contained some storms near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Most of those storms moved out towards Missouri without bringing any impacts.

The best chance for storms won’t arrive until Sunday night into Monday afternoon, where widespread rain showers and even a few thunderstorms will help drop our temperatures drastically into the lower to middle 70s.

Only a few more days of this heat before the fall season starts to show itself!

