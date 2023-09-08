KDHE rescinds boil water advisory for City of Linwood in Leavenworth County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinds the boil water advisory for the City of Linwood in Leavenworth County.

KDHE officials said the advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals an bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials said public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

According to officials with KDHE, laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Linwood indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, KDHE officials said to please contact the water system at 913-301-3021 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

