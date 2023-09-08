Kansas farmers feeling effects of prolonged stretch of dry weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lack of rain has Kansas crops drying up.

“It’s made a big difference in our agriculture because we have had some wet times, but not many, and we got crops that are really stressed at this time,” said Leroy Russell, Shawnee County Agriculture Agent with K-State Research and Extension. “Most of the crops that have been harvested that I’ve heard, especially corn, is down some in production. Looking at soybeans, it’s gonna be way down also.”

Keith Miller is just one of the farmers whose livelihood has been impacted by the weather. He said the hot and dry weather conditions have plagued his crops for the last few years.

“It has really been affecting a lot of farmers. My farm’s been in a drought now for almost four years. We have absolutely no sub-soil moisture left, and most of the ponds here are dry. Our crops have been really suffering,” said Miller, who is also a Kansas Soybean Commissioner.

Miller said the lack of moisture dramatically reduced the amount he is typically able to harvest.

“I personally planted 4,000 acres of wheat and only cut 300 acres of it. The rest of it was all zeroed out, and right now the soybeans are suffering because of all the hot weather we’ve had the last two to three weeks.”

Russell said the shortage in supply coupled with rising costs will be felt by everyone.

“Probably everybody’s noticed that the grocery bills have went up in the grocery stores and a lot of it is because we’re having shortages. And the fuel prices and chemical prices have all been very high for farmers and so they’ve had to raise prices some. They’re probably making less money right now between the drought and the high prices.”

Russell added that unfortunately he doesn’t believe farmers will see much relief from the dry weather in the near future for the soybean harvest that will begin in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.