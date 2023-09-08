Horton man arrested for assault of law enforcement officer

Brown County deputies with assistance from the Horton Police Department arrested Ricky...
Brown County deputies with assistance from the Horton Police Department arrested Ricky Wabaunsee, 44, of Horton.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man is behind bars for assault of a law enforcement officer.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1, Brown County deputies with assistance from the Horton Police Department arrested Ricky Wabaunsee, 44, of Horton, at his residence located at 232 W. 9th in Horton on a $75,000 felony warrant for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and felony obstruction.

