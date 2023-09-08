Horton man arrested for assault of law enforcement officer
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man is behind bars for assault of a law enforcement officer.
Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1, Brown County deputies with assistance from the Horton Police Department arrested Ricky Wabaunsee, 44, of Horton, at his residence located at 232 W. 9th in Horton on a $75,000 felony warrant for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and felony obstruction.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.