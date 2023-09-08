Horton man arrested for assault of law enforcement officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man is behind bars for assault of a law enforcement officer.

Officials with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1, Brown County deputies with assistance from the Horton Police Department arrested Ricky Wabaunsee, 44, of Horton, at his residence located at 232 W. 9th in Horton on a $75,000 felony warrant for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and felony obstruction.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.