Homicide victim identified following shooting in Hi-Crest neighborhood

Topeka Police identified the homicide victim following a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the...
Topeka Police identified the homicide victim following a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the Hi-Crest neighborhood in Topeka, Kan.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the homicide victim following a shooting on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the Hi-Crest neighborhood in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department officials said the deceased has been identified as Hevair D. Loucious, 31, of Topeka.

Topeka Police Department officials indicated all individuals involved in this incident have been identified and interviewed by detectives. Upon completion of this investigation, the case will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorneys for consideration of charges.

According to officials with the Topeka Police Department, just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Emerson St. Upon arrival, officers located an individual suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital by AMR and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

