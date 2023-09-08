Holton man arrested following pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Holton is behind bars following a Wednesday evening pursuit in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials said around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic infraction on a 2016 red Dodge Dart north of 198th and K-16 Highway. The driver allegedly failed to stop and fled from responding law enforcement. Law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle near 158th and T Rd. due to dusty conditions. On Thursday morning, Sept. 7, a deputy located a wrecked Dodge Dart near 190th and the Jefferson County line. Deputies identified the driver and located him walking on Branner Rd. in Holton late Thursday evening.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office indicated the alleged driver of the vehicle, Casey Cane Jordan Crawford, 30, of Holton was arrested by deputies and was booked into the Jackson County Jail for felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.