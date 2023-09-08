Highland Park High School gets into the homecoming spirit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is the homecoming season and Highland Park High School got into the spirit on Friday, Sept. 8 at its homecoming parade.

Highland Park students flooded the streets to cheer on the football team for Friday’s homecoming game against Schlagle High School, but for junior Ta’Nya Webster this parade is also a moment to have fun with friends, family, and celebrate the high school.

”It is... It is a fun opportunity for me to celebrate our community, Highland Park, and everything,” said Webster. “Highland Park is a very special place for me. It is like a place I can express my feelings, like no judgment, nothing.”

The homecoming game starts a 7:00 p.m. at Highland Park. 13 NEWS Sports plans to attend and cover the game on 13 News at Ten during Kansas Prep Zone.

