Dialogue Coffee House and local church make the perfect blend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dialogue Coffee House celebrated the grand opening of its second location with Fellowship Bible Church on Friday.

Dialogue Coffee House aims to provide equal opportunities for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The new location offers more individuals the chance to have a safe space to learn and be themselves.

Michelle Frank said that the expansion gives her hope for her son in the future.

“To have my son, who happens to have Down syndrome, have something that he can reach for, it just gives me great hope that he will have somewhere to go that can help him where maybe he needs some help,” said Frank.

The community poured out their excitement, knowing that the new location was not open and that more would open in the future.

Founder of Dialogue Coffee House and Employment Services Director of the Capper Foundation, Caitlyn Halsey, said that she is happy to watch Dialogue continue to grow.

“This space is a perfect picture of the community grasping what it looks like to be inclusive,” said Halsey. “With so many people involved, it’s been really sweet to have the church and their commitment to seeing Dialogue succeed as well as other community partners.”

Lead Pastor of Fellowship Bible Church, Joe Hishmeh, said it has been a dream for the church to have a place where people can grab a cup of coffee and have meaningful conversations with one another.

“The number one emotion is gratefulness. Gratefulness that we have a place like this. Gratefulness that this place is open. Gratefulness that the church congregation, church family was behind this,” stated Hishmeh. “Just having this space available throughout the week — it’s going to be a better steward of what God has entrusted to us.”

President and CEO of the Capper Foundation, Zach Ahrens, said the opportunity provides individuals of all abilities the chance to live out their hopes and dreams.

“The vision and leadership of Fellowship Bible Church, Capper Foundation, and Dialogue, really we came together and thought this would be a great place for people to have a deeper dialogue in a wonderful location,” said Ahrens.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying to Dialogue Coffee House, you can stop by any of the Dialogue Coffee House locations, The Capper Foundation, or call (785) 272-4060.

