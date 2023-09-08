Crash slows traffic on I-70 west of Topeka

A crash slowed traffic Friday evening on eastbound Interstate 70 near S.W. Wanamaker Road.
A crash slowed traffic Friday evening on eastbound Interstate 70 near S.W. Wanamaker Road.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash slowed traffic Friday evening on eastbound Interstate 70 near S.W. Wanamaker Road.

The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-70 near the eastbound I-470 exit.

Initial reports indicated multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

At least one person was reported to have serious injuries.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fatal collision along K-18 on Sept. 7, 2023.
One pronounced dead after 2 pedestrians hit by vehicle along K-18
Officers arrived around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of SE Emerson St.
Topeka Police investigating homicide in Hi-Crest neighborhood
FILE - Dustin Clayton, the victim of the April 202 unsolved homicide
Total of $5K now offered for information leading to arrest in 2022 murder
FILE
KC physical therapist could lose license following emergency suspension
FILE
Day of Remembrance: Ceremonies to honor 9/11 in 2023

Latest News

Timmy R. Hill, 51, of Osage City, was arrested for drug possession following a search warrant.
Osage City man arrested for drug possession following search warrant
A lack of rain has Kansas crops drying up.
Kansas farmers feeling effects of prolonged stretch of dry weather
Highland Park High School gets into the homecoming spirit
Highland Park High School was in the homecoming spirit on Friday, Sept. 8.
Highland Park High School gets into the homecoming spirit