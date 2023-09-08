Crash slows traffic on I-70 west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash slowed traffic Friday evening on eastbound Interstate 70 near S.W. Wanamaker Road.

The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-70 near the eastbound I-470 exit.

Initial reports indicated multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

At least one person was reported to have serious injuries.

