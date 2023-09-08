Commissioners approve the 2024 budget among other requests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission has approved the budget for 2024.

The budget increases spending by about $ 12 million over 2023 but reduces the property tax levy by approximately 1.2 mills. The extra money will come through an increase in property valuations.

The final budget comes in at $139 million after commissioners made adjustments. The total spending is also up by $12 million from 2022.

Commissioners also approved the Public Works request to buy up to 6,500 tons of de-icing salt for this winter from the Hutchinson Salt Company. It will cost the city $52.17/ton. Director of Public Works Curt Niehaus says that was a $1.55/ton decrease from the previous year.

“This represents a decrease from last year,” said Niehaus. “If this vendor had not submitted a bid, we would have paid more than we had last year.”

Commissioner Aaron Mays was glad to hear, saying — “This is fantastic. It is the first time in a while we have seen something go down in price from last year.”

Another measure approved by commissioners was a Public Works contract request that allows the city to contribute $1 million to Auburn Rd. improvements between SW 29th and K-4.

The project includes adding a roundabout at 29th and Auburn and another to the east at the entrance to the new Auburn-Washburn District Middle School. The roundabout project is expected to start later in 2024 and is expected to be completed by August 2025, when the new middle school is predicted to be finished as well.

