Bridge repair work to close K-10 ramp in Lawrence

Kansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday, Sept. 8 that they will close the...
Kansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday, Sept. 8 that they will close the eastbound K-10 exit ramp to East 23rd St. in Lawrence for bridge repair work starting Tuesday, Sept. 12, weather permitting.(Jerick Tafoya)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bridge repair work will close K-10 ramp in Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday, Sept. 8 that they will close the eastbound K-10 exit ramp to East 23rd St. in Lawrence for bridge repair work starting Tuesday, Sept. 12, weather permitting. The closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until work is complete.

Bridge repair work will close the K-10 ramp in Lawrence, Kan.
Bridge repair work will close the K-10 ramp in Lawrence, Kan.(Kansas Department of Transportation)

KDOT officials indicated the closure will be marked by barricades, signs and cones. No detours will be posted and motorists will need to use alternate routes.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. Stay aware of road construction projects using KanDrive or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fatal collision along K-18 on Sept. 7, 2023.
One pronounced dead after 2 pedestrians hit by vehicle along K-18
Officers arrived around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of SE Emerson St.
Topeka Police investigating homicide in Hi-Crest neighborhood
FILE - Dustin Clayton, the victim of the April 202 unsolved homicide
Total of $5K now offered for information leading to arrest in 2022 murder
FILE
KC physical therapist could lose license following emergency suspension
FILE
Day of Remembrance: Ceremonies to honor 9/11 in 2023

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
The plan outlines how the university will transform to serve new kinds of learners, solve grand...
K-State reimagines educational access, opportunity in bold new strategic plan for the future
K-State reimagines educational access, opportunity in bold new strategic plan for the future
Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday, Sept. 8 that KDHE will receive $1,185,000 over five...
KDHE to receive nearly $1.2M to build on supports for Kansans with Alzheimer’s