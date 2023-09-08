Bridge repair work to close K-10 ramp in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bridge repair work will close K-10 ramp in Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday, Sept. 8 that they will close the eastbound K-10 exit ramp to East 23rd St. in Lawrence for bridge repair work starting Tuesday, Sept. 12, weather permitting. The closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until work is complete.

Bridge repair work will close the K-10 ramp in Lawrence, Kan. (Kansas Department of Transportation)

KDOT officials indicated the closure will be marked by barricades, signs and cones. No detours will be posted and motorists will need to use alternate routes.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. Stay aware of road construction projects using KanDrive or call 5-1-1.

