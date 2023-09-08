American Red Cross to host training for new home fire response volunteers in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American Red Cross Greater Kansas Area Chapter is hosting a workshop to train new home fire response volunteers in Topeka.

American Red Cross officials said the training will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the chapter office located at 1321 SW Topeka Blvd.

American Red Cross officials indicated home fires are the most common disaster that the Red Cross responds to, and Topeka is a critical need area for volunteers. This combination prompted the creation of a one-day “boot camp” training for volunteers to provide on-the-ground support and connecting those affected by home fires to Red Cross resources.

Shawnee Montgomery, Disaster Services Manager for the Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma Region said this “neighbor helping neighbor” approach increases not only the safety of citizens but also the sense of community in their neighborhoods.

“People can walk into this boot camp knowing nothing and walk out knowing how to build community resiliency and support those affected by fires,” said Montgomery.

American Red Cross officials noted the event is free, but registration and applying to be a Red Cross volunteer are required. Access the volunteer application HERE then register for the boot camp at https://rdcrss.org/3ZbwaM3. Lunch will be provided.

