Allison the cat shows minimal adoption fees provide big benefits at Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just because she’s missing a leg doesn’t mean Allison the cat has any less love to give.

Allison visited Eye on NE Kansas with Grace Clinton from Helping Hands Humane Society. Grace said a good samaritan found Allison with a badly-mangled leg and brought her to the shelter. The injury was so severe that HHHS veterinary staff had to amputate the leg, but Allison has recovered and is now ready for a fur-ever home.

Grace said support from the community is essential in helping animals like Allison. The zero-dollar adoption fees the shelter has had since spring to ease crowding have taken a financial toll. HHHS has re-instated adoption fees, but they are still well below usual price at $10 for adults dogs and cats and $50 for puppies and kittens.

Grace also announced that, as of Friday, HHHS’ signature fall fundraiser Bone Appetit has sold out of tickets! She said people may join a wait list to be contacted in case of cancellations.

Those who would like to support the shelter may visit HHHSTopeka.org to donate, view their wish list or get information on volunteering and fostering.

