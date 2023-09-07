Wednesday’s Child - Jareth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you want to add a hoopster to your team, do we have a recruit for you! His name is Jareth and he’s 12 years old. This 12-year-old loves to tell jokes and make people laugh. He’s social, friendly, helpful and very affectionate to those he cares about.

Jareth loves to spend time outside with a basketball under his arm. He also likes to play football or ride his bike. Other hobbies include drawing, playing video games and listening to music. He’s also quite the collector, and loves to accumulate Legos and rocks.

When Jareth grows up, he wants to be an FBI agent and an attorney. In the meantime, he makes a good argument for adoption. He’d love to join a family who is caring, active and can provide for his needs.

Most of all, he needs a home with structure, patience, and people who love him, no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

