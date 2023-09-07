Wanted man leads deputies on dangerous chase through Lawrence

FILE
FILE(WTVG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for alleged parole violations is back in jail after he led law enforcement officials on a dangerous chase through Lawrence.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, law enforcement officials attempted to stop a red pickup truck near Fourth and Main St. for a traffic violation, however, the driver attempted to speed away.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, later identified as Russell A. Van Wey, 59, of Lawrence, led deputies on a chase through various Central Lawrence neighborhoods near the University of Kansas campus. The pursuit then entered East Lawrence before Van Wey led officials back to the west side.

Due to the amount of traffic in Old West Lawrence and Van Wey’s disregard for traffic laws, the Sheriff’s Office said the chase was called off.

However, deputies said that later that evening, they found Van Wey’s vehicle near Ninth and Mississippi St. He was eventually found hiding in the area and was arrested.

Van Wey was booked into the Douglas Co. Correctional Facility on a warrant for a parole violation through the Kansas Department of Corrections. Potential charges related to the pursuit will also be submitted.

As of Thursday, Van Wey remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Leonard Ward-Nichols
Manifesto leads to man’s Florida arrest for various child sex crimes in Kansas
Fire crews rescued a woman early Wednesday after she was stuck in tree a tree while trying to...
Fire crews rescue woman stuck in tree Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
13 NEWS
Do you use closed captioning? We want your feedback!
Lloyd L. Huntzinger
Registered sex offender busted after gun found during Alma search warrant
FILE
Labor Day drowning victim at Wilson Lake identified as Colorado man

Latest News

The 48th annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is set for Friday to Sunday at the Mount...
48th annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally set for this weekend in Topeka
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Momentum 2027 is a five-year strategy developed by the Greater Topeka Partnership to improve...
Greater Topeka Partnership celebrates Momentum 2027 as five-year plan advances
Momentum 2027 is a five-year strategy developed by the Greater Topeka Partnership to improve...
Greater Topeka Partnership celebrates Momentum 2027 as five-year plan continues to advance