Total of $5K now offered for information leading to arrest in 2022 murder

Rewards offered in three other cold cases
FILE - Dustin Clayton, the victim of the April 202 unsolved homicide
FILE - Dustin Clayton, the victim of the April 202 unsolved homicide(Davidson Funeral Home)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total reward of $5,000 has now been offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the 2022 murder of Dustin Clayton.

The Shawnee County Crime Stoppers announced on Thursday, Sept. 7, that an anonymous donor recently gifted it $3,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those behind the 2022 murder of Dustin M. Clayton. This is an addition to the $2,000 Crime Stoppers has already offered bringing the award total to $5,000.

One killed in Friday night shooting in Topeka

Around 11 p.m. on April 22, 2022, the Topeka Police Department said it was called to the 500 block of SW Lane St. with reports of a shooting. When first responders arrived, they found Clayton suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a black SUV believed to be driven by a white male with curly or wavy unkempt hair that had sped away from the area. Detectives continue to seek the identities of those inside the SUV as well as any motive of the person responsible for the murder.

An arrest was made in this case, however, charges were later dropped.

Crime Stoppers also reminded those around the county of three other enhanced rewards leading to the arrest and prosecution of the following murders:

  • Mercedes M. Holford and Crystal D. Andrews - $22,000
    • Topeka Police were called to the 500 block of SW 5th St. just before 2 p.m. on July 14, 2020. When first responders arrived, both were found shot to death inside the home.
  • John K. Waller - $22,000
    • Topeka Police were called to the 700 block of SW Wayne Ave. around 9:45 a.m. on June 18, 2019, with reports of suspicious activity. When first responders arrived, they observed “several suspicious circumstances” which led them to find Waller deceased in his home. The suspicious death was later dubbed a homicide.
  • Dwane D. Simmons - $7,000
    • Around 12:45 a.m. on April 28, 2019, Topeka Police were called to the intersection of 13th and Lane St. with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Simmons deceased in the street. While Francisco Mendez was convicted of the crime in March 2022, Crime Stoppers said TPD is still looking for additional suspects and information related to the case.

Anyone with information about any of these homicides should report that information to Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

