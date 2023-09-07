Topeka Police investigating homicide in Hi-Crest neighborhood

Officers arrived around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of SE Emerson St.
Officers arrived around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of SE Emerson St.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s Hi-Crest neighborhood.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers arrived around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of SE Emerson St. They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was transported away with life-threatening injuries, and later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information should contact TPD at 785-368-9400 or telltpd@topeka.org, or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

13 NEWS will provide any updates once they are available.

