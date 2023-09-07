Topeka native Nija Canady giving back

Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady celebrates after a strikeout against Alabama during the sixth...
Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady celebrates after a strikeout against Alabama during the sixth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With National Coaches Day on Oct. 6, BSN Sports is launching its inaugural DunkdChallenge.

BSN Sports officials say this is a fun way of celebrating coaches nationwide for all they do for their athletes, schools and communities. They say this is another way for coaches to get a “cool water shower” that some may don’t after winning a championship or a career-defining moment.

And Topeka High alum and Stanford standout Nija Canady is part taking in this event as well with one of her former pitching coaches.

As part of this challenge, BSN Sports is donating $10 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for every #DunkdChallenge hashtag shared on social media in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. Athletes can also nominate their coaches for a chance to win $10,000 in BSN SPORTS credit, to be announced on National Coaches Day, Oct. 6.

On how to participate, follow these steps:

  • Dunk a coach who has made an impact on your life.
  • Post the “Dunkd moment” on social media with the hashtag #DunkdChallenge. BSN SPORTS will then donate $10 to St. Jude for every hashtag, up to $25,000
  • Tag @BSNSPORTS on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X, formerly known as Twitter.
  • After posting on social media, nominate the coach at www.bsnsports.com/dunkdchallenge to compete for a grand prize of $10,000 in BSN SPORTS credit for team uniforms, apparel and/or equipment.

