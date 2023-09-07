Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert

A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
By KABC
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) - It was a Labor Day concert a California mom will never forget.

Sarah Francis Jones, who was pregnant, did not want to miss Beyonce’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. She thought she’d be fine since she had a cesarean section scheduled about a week later.

But baby Nola had other ideas.

When Beyonce started “Virgo’s Groove,” Nola wanted to join the fun.

At first, Jones thought they were just false contractions. But on the way home, she knew she had to go to the hospital right away.

Jones said it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labor on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Leonard Ward-Nichols
Manifesto leads to man’s Florida arrest for various child sex crimes in Kansas
Fire crews rescued a woman early Wednesday after she was stuck in tree a tree while trying to...
Fire crews rescue woman stuck in tree Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
13 NEWS
Do you use closed captioning? We want your feedback!
Lloyd L. Huntzinger
Registered sex offender busted after gun found during Alma search warrant
FILE
Labor Day drowning victim at Wilson Lake identified as Colorado man

Latest News

Look for more than a dozen hot air balloons to dot the skies this weekend in the Topeka area.
48th annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally set for this weekend in Topeka
Look for more than a dozen hot air balloons to dot the skies this weekend in the Topeka area.
48th annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally set for this weekend in Topeka
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
FILE
Day of Remembrance: Ceremonies to honor 9/11 in 2023
FILE - Luci Baines Johnson looks at the desk on May 16, 2023, on display at the LBJ...
Presidential centers issue joint statement calling out the fragile state of US democracy