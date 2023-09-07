Police search for those behind $6K vandalism at Manhattan legal firm

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are searching for vandals who cost a Manhattan legal firm about $6,000 after a limestone sign was damaged.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, law enforcement officials were called to the 300 block of Sunset Ave. with reports of vandalism.

When first responders arrived, they said employees of Pottroff & Karlin Legal Firm reported a limestone sign had been damaged by an unknown suspect.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the legal firm about $6,000

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

