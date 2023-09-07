Police: 49 kids injured after tow truck crashes into school bus head-on

Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in...
Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in a head-on crash.(WOLF via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (CNN) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a school bus was involved in a head-on collision with a tow truck on the second day of the school year.

Police said 49 children and two adults were injured in rural Pennsylvania in Wednesday’s crash.

A tow truck collided with the school bus in Bear Creek Township around 8 a.m.

Police believe the 28-year-old driver of the tow truck was suffering a medical issue when his vehicle veered into the lane the bus was in which led to the head-on crash.

The truck driver and the 53-year-old school bus driver suffered moderate injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 49 children onboard the bus were all transported to the hospital. They were headed to their second day of school.

The children’s injuries were described as minor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fatal collision along K-18 on Sept. 7, 2023.
One pronounced dead after 2 pedestrians hit by vehicle along K-18
James Leonard Ward-Nichols
Manifesto leads to man’s Florida arrest for various child sex crimes in Kansas
Fire crews rescued a woman early Wednesday after she was stuck in tree a tree while trying to...
Fire crews rescue woman stuck in tree Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka
Lloyd L. Huntzinger
Registered sex offender busted after gun found during Alma search warrant

Latest News

The Shawnee County Commission has approved the budget for 2024.
Commissioners approve the 2024 budget among other requests
Ryan Salame leaves Federal court, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in New York. Salame, a former top...
Former FTX crypto executive pleads guilty to making millions in illegal campaign contributions
Topeka Police investigating homicide in Hi-Crest neighborhood
Experts discussed data and year-one impacts of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline during a...
988 lifeline sees momentous first year
Experts discussed data and year-one impacts of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline during a...
988 lifeline sees momentous first year