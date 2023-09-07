North Topeka senior center announces expanded hours, upcoming fundraiser

Papan’s Landing, 619 NW Paramore St., now will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka senior center is offering even more time for its neighbors to enjoy their company.

Robin St. James is executive director of Papan’s Landing. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with volunteer and center attendee Anita Stamp.

Robin said Papan’s Landing, 619 NW Paramore St., will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday. She said the extra hours in the afternoon will allow for more activities on-site, as well as trips off site to places like the library or various community attractions.

Anita said she enjoys having a place to meet new people and socialize. Without Papan’s Landing, she said she knows many of her friends and neighbors would simply sit at home alone.

To support the center’s activities, Papan’s Landing is planning a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Ave. Tickets will be $20 and include food, music and a motorcycle gathering. They also have had donations for a raffle. Check papanslanding.org or their Facebook page for updates. You also may call 785-232-1968.

