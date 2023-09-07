Nearly $18.5 million disbursed to aid victims of sexual, domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $18.5 million has been awarded to community organizations around the Sunflower State to aid victims of sexual and domestic violence.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Sept. 7, that a total of $18,489,169 in grants has been awarded to organizations around the Sunflower State in order to provide services for crime survivors. The Legislature increased the state grant funds to sustain the programs which experienced a 40% decrease in funds under the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance Grant Program.

“The services that children’s advocacy centers, court-appointed advocates, and domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide are an essential part of survivors getting the justice they deserve,” Gov. Kelly said. “These grants ensure communities across Kansas have the resources and services needed to assist crime victims in their time of need.”

Kelly noted that the funds come from state general funds and will be used for counseling, shelters, the statewide language-accessible crisis line, safety planning, advocacy for sexual and domestic violence survivors and training for community-based direct service providers.

The Governor said domestic violence and sexual assault programs provide shelter, advocacy and safety planning for those who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault. The programs also provide services and safety-related information for those who call the crisis line - 888-363-2287.

Kelly said the Children’s Advocacy Centers are child-focused and operate within communities to coordinate multidisciplinary responses to child abuse cases. Funds are used to hire and train staff to conduct forensic interviews of sexual and physical abuse victims and to provide advocacy services for victims and non-offending caregivers.

According to the Governor, Court Appointed Special Advocates programs provide training and support to court-appointed citizen volunteers. These volunteers work with the courts and legal and child welfare professionals to obtain permanent and safe placements for children who have been abused and neglected.

