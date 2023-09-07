Ms. Wheelchair Kansas places second nationally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WIBW) - Miss wheelchair Kansas was nearly named Ms. Wheelchair America!

Daija Coleman competed with 17 other women for the title last week in Grand Rapids after winning Kansas’ award last year.

The five-day competition was filled with competition, networking, and empowerment. Once the week was up, Coleman was named first runner-up. Coleman teaches fifth grade in her hometown Atchison and taught at Topeka’s Jardine Elementary before moving back home.

