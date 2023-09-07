More closures announced along I-70, I-470 around Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction work around the Capital City intensifies, more closures along I-70 and I-470 have been announced.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced that on Friday, Sept., 8, the eastbound I-470 on and off ramps at SW Topeka Blvd. will be closed as bridge repair work is done. The closure is set to last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until work is completed.

Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, KDOT indicated that the westbound I-70 exit ramp to SE 10th Ave. will also close between 4 a.m. and noon as overlay work is done on SE 10th.

KDOT noted that all work is weather permitting. Closures will be marked with barricades, signs and cones. No detours will be provided. Drivers should use alternate routes.

