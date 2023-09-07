Milford boat ramp closes for repairs, boaters asked to use other launches

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Boaters have been asked to find another launch to use as the South Boat Ramp at Milford Lake is under construction.

Officials with Milford State Park announced on Thursday, Sept. 7, that the South Boat Ramp has closed as repairs began on the courtesy dock and bulkhead. This part of the project is expected to be finished by Sept. 18.

After the repairs are made, park officials noted that construction will begin on the marina boat launches. All lanes will be closed for the 75-day project.

While under construction, park rangers have asked boaters to use the other ramp in the park or around the lake to give crews room to work.

