KU men’s golfer wins Fold of Honor

KU men's golfer Cecil Belisle (right)
KU men's golfer Cecil Belisle (right)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A special honor for one Jayhawk who put up an impressive tournament.

Belisle finished one under par for a three round total of 212, just one stroke ahead of Memphis’ Jack Turner. Jayhawk Gunner Broin finished at five over par with a total of 218 across three rounds.

As a team, Kansas finished 12th in the field at the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan.

Here is Belisle after the match:

