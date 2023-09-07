KU men’s golfer wins Fold of Honor
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A special honor for one Jayhawk who put up an impressive tournament.
Your 2023 @FoldsofHonor Collegiate Champion 🏆#RockChalk | @CecilBelisle pic.twitter.com/qhWbQvMKwr— Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) September 6, 2023
Belisle finished one under par for a three round total of 212, just one stroke ahead of Memphis’ Jack Turner. Jayhawk Gunner Broin finished at five over par with a total of 218 across three rounds.
As a team, Kansas finished 12th in the field at the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Here is Belisle after the match:
The biggest win of his golf career….— Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) September 7, 2023
The champ has spoken, and he’s coming back to Lawrence, KS with some hardware 🙌#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/YT9wemALX0
