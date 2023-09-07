KU men’s golfer wins Fold of Honor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A special honor for one Jayhawk who put up an impressive tournament.

Belisle finished one under par for a three round total of 212, just one stroke ahead of Memphis’ Jack Turner. Jayhawk Gunner Broin finished at five over par with a total of 218 across three rounds.

As a team, Kansas finished 12th in the field at the American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan.

Here is Belisle after the match:

The biggest win of his golf career….



The champ has spoken, and he’s coming back to Lawrence, KS with some hardware 🙌#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/YT9wemALX0 — Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) September 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.