KC physical therapist could lose license following emergency suspension

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City physical therapist could lose his license following an emergency suspension order for confidential reasons.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Kansas Board of Healing Arts announced that in an emergency procedure, it has suspended the license of physical therapist Biagio Mazza.

Mazza is listed as the owner of and physical therapist at Elite Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy in Kansas City.

KSBHA noted that Mazza had been licensed to practice physical therapy in the state since 2001.

The Board did not release the reason for the suspension and only stated that it was confidential.

