Kansas man facing federal child pornography charges

Eric Carlson, 43, of Wichita, faces child pornography charges.(United States Department of Justice)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man faces federal charges connected with child pornography crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed in a news release. The justice department said charges against 43-year-old Eric Caleb Carlson include one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The justice department cited court documents which explained that Synchronoss Technologies submitted two reports in June to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) “regarding uploads of files containing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials to its cloud based backup service.”

An investigation led law enforcement authorities to identify and arrest Carlson,” the justice department summarized.

The department said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force are investigating the case.

Anita Stamp and Robin St. James talk about how expanded hours will allow for more offerings at...
North Topeka senior center announces expanded hours, upcoming fundraiser
Lisa LaRue-Baker and Zan Popp talk about the DoPiKa exhibit opening Sept. 8 at the Topeka and...
Exhibit celebrates culture, art of Topeka area indigenous people
Dave Lewis and Carson Kober talk about the 2nd annual Wabash on the Prairie, benefiting...
Concert takes on K-State flair to assist children’s organization