Kansas groups refunded $153+K as bills eliminate unnecessary insurance funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the passage of two bills to eliminate unnecessary insurance funds, Kansas groups have been refunded more than $153,000.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced on Thursday, Sept. 7, that the Kansas Insurance Department has issued checks to group-funded pools after two assessment funds were eliminated.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, Commissioner Schmidt said the Department introduced and lobbied for the passage of legislation to eliminate the assessment on pools who paid into the Group-Funded Pools Fee Fund and the Group-Funded Workers’ Compensation Pools Fee Fund.

“If I can find an efficiency that helps lower the cost of doing business, we’re going to implement it,” said Commissioner Schmidt. “This was an unnecessary fee and I’m thrilled we are returning tax dollars to the folks who have paid them.”

Schmidt noted that Senate Bill 28 repealed these assessments and discontinued the two funds. The bill transfers the balance of the funds into a new Gropu-Funded Pools Refund Fund with a sum total of $153,247. The balance has been distributed tot he 16 operating pools in the Sunflower State on a pro-rata basis, based on premium taxes paid by each pool for Fiscal Year 2022.

