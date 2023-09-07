Haze in Kansas caused by Canadian wildfires, pose health risk
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Northeast Kansas may have noticed a smoky looking sky Wednesday and Thursday as the area was overtaken by haze.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka and the Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) is urging caution as the poor air quality could post a health risk, especially those with respiratory health conditions.
According to the NWS, the hazy conditions stem from smoke carrying into Kansas through a cold front from the north. “Behind the front, we were left with northwest flow aloft, which helped bring smoke from high up in the atmosphere in Canada down south into our area,” Chelsea Picha, a meteorologist with NWS Topeka, said.
The KDHE released a statement to 13 NEWS Thursday, saying the haze should clear by Friday afternoon and including tips on how to stay safe:
