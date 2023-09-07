Haze in Kansas caused by Canadian wildfires, pose health risk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Northeast Kansas may have noticed a smoky looking sky Wednesday and Thursday as the area was overtaken by haze.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka and the Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) is urging caution as the poor air quality could post a health risk, especially those with respiratory health conditions.

According to the NWS, the hazy conditions stem from smoke carrying into Kansas through a cold front from the north. “Behind the front, we were left with northwest flow aloft, which helped bring smoke from high up in the atmosphere in Canada down south into our area,” Chelsea Picha, a meteorologist with NWS Topeka, said.

The KDHE released a statement to 13 NEWS Thursday, saying the haze should clear by Friday afternoon and including tips on how to stay safe:

For the state of Kansas, air quality has been in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range due to this wildfire smoke - primarily from Canada - that came in behind a cold front late Tuesday evening. Similar air quality conditions are occurring from Oklahoma northward to the Canadian border. The smoke will likely continue to impact the region today before beginning to improve back to ‘Good’ conditions on Friday. People can take the following actions to protect themselves: - Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise. - More vulnerable people should remain indoors. - Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters. - Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. - Contact their doctor for symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath, or severe fatigue.

You can check the air quality in your area by clicking HERE.

