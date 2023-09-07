Greater Topeka Partnership celebrates Momentum 2027 as five-year plan advances

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Momentum 2027 is a five-year strategy developed by the Greater Topeka Partnership to improve the City through a holistic strategy.

Tara Dimick is one of the Chairs for Momentum 2027 and she said the organization has four main goals as part of its five-year strategy to build off of Momentum 2022.

“Things like housing for all. We’re looking at how do we make sure that our kids are getting to play sports right here in our community? Arts, and making sure that we have a community development and economic development into our community to make it a place you really want to live,” said Dimick. “We think about how do we wanna make sure people feel like they can belong here.”

Dimick noted GTP accomplished 95% of its 2022 goals which consisted of 14 objectives and 54 strategic initiatives within the community.

“There’s some really incredible things that have happened in Momentum 2022. Major infrastructure elements have been done, but also big investments.”

Amanda Kiefer believes the organization’s work has been instrumental in the ongoing Downtown revitalization efforts and has also contributed to the growth of other areas in the city.

“Our Downtown area continues to just thrive,” said Kiefer. “NOTO is an incredible place. My kids and I love to go to NOTO and hang out. It’s just so family-friendly and amazing as well as just walking downtown and the Evergy plaza.”

Dimick said there is always more work to be done.

“The most pressing issues are right in front of us. They’re things that we really care passionately about, making sure that we’re a safe community. Making sure we’re a place that people wanna live, that people have homes, and that there’s shelter and availability for us.”

According to an open letter from GTP, from 2017 - 2022, Topeka and Shawnee County’s crime rate lowered by 25%, the poverty rate dropped 40%, and household incomes increased by 24%.

