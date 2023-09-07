Former K-State LHP Wicks makes history with Cubs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jordan Wicks is off to a great start to begin his MLB career.

Wicks was called up by the Cubs on Aug. 26 after he was a first round pick by Chicago in 2021. In his first career start against the Pirates, he joined three other Cubs pitchers since 1901 to record nine or more strikeouts in an MLB Debut.

On Wednesday against the Giants, he made more history by becoming the first Cubs starting pitcher since 1901 to pile up three-straight wins to begin a career.

Jordan Wicks is the first Cubs starting pitcher since 1901 to record three-straight wins to begin his career. pic.twitter.com/HtbgKLbKWF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2023

Wicks was the No. 10 prospect in their farm system before being called up. In Triple-A, he was 3-0 in seven starts with 30 strikeouts and 13 walks in 33 innings.

Since being called up, Wicks is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 two-thirds innings.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.