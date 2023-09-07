Exhibit celebrates culture, art of Topeka area indigenous people

DoPiKa - A Land Acknowledgement will run Sept. 8 to Nov. 26 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library Alice C. Sabatini Gallery.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibit at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library celebrates the art and culture of indigenous people, as well as those who continue to call the area home.

Zan Popp with TSCPL and Lisa LaRue Baker with 785 Arts visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of DoPiKa - A Land Acknowledgement. The exhibit honors the original inhabitants of Shawnee County: the Osage, Kaw, Delaware, Potawatomi, Shawnee and Wyandotte nations.

The pair explained how artists from several tribes that once settled in the Topeka will contribute a variety of works to the display. The exhibit also will contain photos of tribal members living in the area.

The exhibit will run Sept. 8 to Nov. 26 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library Alice C. Sabatini Gallery. They’ll hold an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Learn more about the exhibit at this link.

